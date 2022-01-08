Chad Allan Friess of Cadillac passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 at home, at the age of 31. Chad was born September 10, 1990 in Cadillac, Michigan.
He enjoyed cooking and had worked as a cook at several area restaurants. Chad was passionate about welding and was actively pursuing it as his career. He enjoyed snowboarding and skate boarding with friends as well as listening to music. He loved his fiancé and kids and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his son, Cassius; fiancé, Shawna Butler and her daughter, Madison of Cadillac; father, Bryce (Lorie) Friess of Tustin; his mother, Sally Jo Friess; siblings: Bradley (Lacey) Friess, Jeffery Friess, Austin Friess, Pattie Raven, Matthew (Kierra) Raven all of Cadillac; several nieces and nephews; grandparents: Linda Tuttle, Madeline Friess, Karen Neiger; several aunts and uncles and his close friend, Craig "C.J." Ellington.
Chad was preceded in death by grandparents: Bill and Jackie Foote, Roy Friess, Kenneth Tuttle, David Neiger; sister, Megan Raven.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Jake Thomas officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Addiction Treatment Services of Traverse City. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.