Chad Andrew Hart, age 60, departed this life May 9, 2023. He was born January 21, 1963 to Gary and Marilyn Hart.
Chad is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sylvia. They were married January 24, 1981 in Manton. He is also survived by one loved daughter, Amanda (Todd) Meyer of Manton. Chad also leaves behind two beloved grandchildren that he was so proud of, Kadie and Matthew and two sisters, Dawn (Mark) Dicks, Penny (Derick) Tidey; one brother, Evan (Danielle) Hart; a special uncle, Steve (Theresa) Miehlke and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and both sets of grandparents.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Internment will take place at Greenwood Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.