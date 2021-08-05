Chad Eric Ferrill Jr., of Cadillac, passed away on August 1, 2021, at the age of 24. Chad was born on November 3, 1996, in Traverse City, MI to his parents, Chad Ferril Sr. and Joyce Stevens.
Chad lost his life-long battle with an addiction, but he will forever be remembered for his wide smile and a giggle that was contagious. He always looked at you with a suspicious look of mischief. He had many friends and lots of family. He had his favorite spot at Aunt Jenny's house. His cousins were his best friends. He loved his daughter, Melody, with his whole heart and wanted the world for her. His Grandma, Grandpa, Mamaw, and Papaw always made sure he was spoiled and taken care of. He will forever be in our hearts and missed every day. We love you, Chadly!
Chad is survived by his parents, Chad Eric Ferrill Sr., and Joyce Christine Stevens; brother, Justin Daniel Ferrill; daughter, Melody Aurora Sparks; grandparents, Terry and Georgie Ferrill; as well as lots of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Friday, August 6, 2021, at noon at Jowett Family Funeral Home in Benzonia, MI with Pastor Caleb Simmerson officiating. The visitation will start one hour prior, at 11 a.m. Burial services will be held at a later date. Contributions may be directed to Jowett Family Funeral Home in Chad's name. Arrangements by Jowett Family Funeral Home, Benzonia, MI.
