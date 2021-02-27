Chad Gordon Person of Cadillac passed away Thursday morning, February 25, 2021. He was 46.
Chad was born on February 18, 1975 in Cadillac to Carol Ann Person. He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1993. On June 16, 2001 he married his high school sweetheart Jodie Lyn Mellema at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac.
He was a big hearted, loving husband, father and exceptional friend. Chad loved the outdoors. Over the years he enjoyed snowmobiling, skiing, hunting and fishing. He was recently known for founding Tygan Outfitters and Guide Services, where he was able to show his skills as a fishing guide on the Manistee River. He enjoyed teaching others and sharing his special fishing techniques. Chad was recently attending ResLife Church. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Chad is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jodie; son, Tyler; daughter, Morgan all of Cadillac; uncle and aunt, Gordon (Debbie) Stafford; father, Donald Person of Cadillac; sisters: Tami, Lori, Diane; brothers-in-law, Mike (Courtney) Powell and Matt Powell; grandparents-in-law, Dick and Mickey Mellema and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Ann in March 1995; grandmother, Irene Stafford in June 2017 and grandfather, Gordon Stafford in June 2020.
Celebration of Life services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Resurrection Life Church in Cadillac with Pastor Dan Klotz officiating. His final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.