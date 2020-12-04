Chad Laverne Wilson, of Marion passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at the University of Michigan Hospital. He was 47.
Chad was born on March 15, 1973, in Marshall, Michigan to Danny and Kathy (Miller) Wilson. He was married to Courtney Salisbury June 28, 1997, at the Dow Gardens in Midland, Michigan.
Chad was a corrections officer for the State of Michigan for 20 years and will be greatly missed by his family of coworkers. He was well loved by the community of Marion. He coached peewee football and was a member of the Marion United Methodist Church. Chad enjoyed hunting, but most of all, loved spending time with his wife and kids.
Chad is survived by his loving wife, Courtney Wilson of Marion; children, Ella, Elijah, and Ethan Wilson; parents Danny and Kathy Wilson of Mesick, brother, Randy (Tammy) Wilson of Mesick; and many other dear friends and family members.
A private family memorial service will be held at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm with live streaming available for family and friends to attend. A public memorial service to celebrate Chad's life will be held at a later date.
Interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Marion. Memorials contributions can be made to the family.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
