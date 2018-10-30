Chad W. Comstock
Mark Birdsall

REED CITY — Chad W. Comstock, of Reed City, passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 29, 2018, at the home of his parents in Kentwood, Michigan. He was 45.

Chad was born October 12, 1973, in Lansing, to Jared William and Virginia Eileen (Kushmaul) Comstock. He graduated from Evart High School in 1992, then graduated with honors from ITT Technical Institute. Chad had worked the last 24 years for Reed City Tool and Die. He loved spending time with his family, was an avid Detroit Red Wings fan, enjoyed sport shooting, motorcycles and cars (especially Corvettes).

Mr. Comstock is survived by his parents, Jared and Virginia Comstock of Kentwood, Michigan, his three sisters, Shanda (Robert) Renne of Evart, Denise (Michael) Neuhaus of Grand Rapids, Jennifer (Jim) Flowers of Sears, 10 nieces and nephews, four great nieces and nephews, and his significant other, Lisa Beemer of Evart.

Funeral services honoring the life of Chad William Comstock will be 1 p.m. Thursday, November 1, 2018, at the First Baptist Church in Evart with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of services at the church. Interment will be in the Orient Township Cemetery, Osceola County, Michigan.

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

 110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.