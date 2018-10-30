REED CITY — Chad W. Comstock, of Reed City, passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 29, 2018, at the home of his parents in Kentwood, Michigan. He was 45.
Chad was born October 12, 1973, in Lansing, to Jared William and Virginia Eileen (Kushmaul) Comstock. He graduated from Evart High School in 1992, then graduated with honors from ITT Technical Institute. Chad had worked the last 24 years for Reed City Tool and Die. He loved spending time with his family, was an avid Detroit Red Wings fan, enjoyed sport shooting, motorcycles and cars (especially Corvettes).
Mr. Comstock is survived by his parents, Jared and Virginia Comstock of Kentwood, Michigan, his three sisters, Shanda (Robert) Renne of Evart, Denise (Michael) Neuhaus of Grand Rapids, Jennifer (Jim) Flowers of Sears, 10 nieces and nephews, four great nieces and nephews, and his significant other, Lisa Beemer of Evart.
Funeral services honoring the life of Chad William Comstock will be 1 p.m. Thursday, November 1, 2018, at the First Baptist Church in Evart with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of services at the church. Interment will be in the Orient Township Cemetery, Osceola County, Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.