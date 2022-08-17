Chancy A. Spencer, born March 29, 1933, met his Savior face-to-face on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 1:52 a.m. He was the beloved husband of Gertrude (Joy) Spencer for over 65 years. He was the treasured father of Jennifer (Ken) Puffer, Kay (Ken) Mack, David (Tammy) Spencer and Thomas (Sandi) Spencer. He was adored by his 10 grandchildren; Aaron (Becky) Martz, Abbie (Logan) Mohring, Alex Spencer, Leah (Blake) Allen, Levi (Marissa) Spencer, Steve (Tammy) Mack, Stacy (David) Walston, Shelby Mack, Cole Spencer and Shannyn Spencer. Chan's 16 great-grandchildren also brought love and joy to his life; Taylor (Joseph), Cora, Kayden, Jordyn, Sidney and Kamryn Martz; Caitlyn (Josh) Fochtman, David, Belle and Madison Walston; Stephanie and Mackenna DeVries; Brinsley and Braxton Allen; Montgomery and Lennyn Spencer, and Isabella Mohring.
Chancy spent his entire life in the community of Mesick, where he was known for his kindness and compassion to anyone in need. Chancy served in the US Army from 1954 until 1956 during the Korean Conflict. He was a master toolmaker and businessman, founding Mesick Mold Company in 1966. Chancy oversaw the expansion into Spencer Plastics, Inc. in 1998 and both companies are still in operation today. Chancy was a mentor and inspiration to many people over his lifetime, he always made you feel like you were the most important person in the room.
Chancy came to know the Lord Jesus as his savior on July 22, 1956. He and Gertrude Joy married on December 15, 1956 and faithfully worshipped together at the Sherman Gospel Hall for over 65 years. Chancy dedicated his life to Christ and loved to share the gospel with anyone who crossed his path. Chancy was a humble man but always left a big impression on everyone. He loved his family unconditionally and left them with a legacy that will remain forever.
But godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out. Timothy 6:6-7
A visitation to celebrate the of life Chancy Spencer will be held on August 18, 2022 from 10 a.m. until the time of service beginning at 12 noon at the Sherman Gospel Hall. A burial service will take place at the Antioch Township Cemetery following the funeral. Lunch will be served at the Sherman Gospel Hall immediately following the burial service and all are welcome.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
