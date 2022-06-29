Charlene McGowan
Memoriams

Charlene Sue McGowan, 78, of Copemish, passed away on June 25, 2022, at Munson Medical Center. Charlene was born on September 1, 1943, in Copemish, and was the daughter of Richard & Nettie (Pierce) Williams.

She graduated from Mesick Consolidated High school in 1961. She then attended Muskegon School of Business to receive her certification to become a secretary. She then moved shortly to Detroit and worked at the Eastern Produce Market. Then in 1979, she and her son moved back to Northern Michigan where she was a resident until her death. She then worked for Munson Medical Center as an office manager for their private in home care. In her spare time, she loved to spend time with family, and talking on the porch. She also enjoyed watching her son and grandsons play sports.

She is survived by her only child, John (Shellie) McGowan, 3 grandsons, Connor, Kyle & Alex McGowan. She also has numerous nephews and nieces. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Richard & Nettie, and a sister, (Ruth).

A family memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com

