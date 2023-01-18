Charles C. Jennings 77, of Lake Ann was called to his eternal home on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023.
Charles graduated from North Adams High School Class of '63 and from Tri State University in 1966 with a degree in aeronautical engineering. He spent his engineering career in St. Louis, MO, Jackson, MI, Forest City, NC, and Cadillac, MI.
Charles and his wife Bonnie made many, many friends along the way. He loved being a dad to three boys and enjoyed watching them play sports and, at times, even coaching them.
After retiring in 2005, Bonnie and Chuck would often spend their winters in Florida and summers at their cabin on Bellows Lake, where you would usually find him fishing out on the lake. They would very often be seen spinning around together on the dance floor. Charles was a devoted Christian. He loved the Lord more than anything or anyone. He was known by his kind acts of service, compassion and love.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Bonnie Jennings of Lake Ann; sons, Mark (Dawn) of Grand Haven; Greg (Jennifer) of McBain; grandchildren: Jordan, Trinton, Trey (Alexandria), Baylee (Christopher), Dylan, Brett and Ashley, and three great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his beloved son Todd; parents, Clarence and Juanita; his sisters, Evelyn Hauck and Patricia DuBois.
The memorial service for Charles will be 11:00 am, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at Resurrection Life Church in Cadillac with Pastor Dan Klotz officiating. Friends and family may also greet the family Friday from 5:00-7:00 pm at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Heart Association in memory of Charles. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
