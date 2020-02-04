EVART — Charles C. “Pete‘ Young, of Evart, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his home in Evart Township. He was 85.
Mr. Young was born September 11, 1934 in Washington, DC to Thomas H. and Dora M. (Disney) Young. He moved to the Evart area from Maryland when he was 12 years old. Pete graduated from Evart High School in 1954. He married Barbara A. McCallum in Evart March 19, 1955. Pete worked several jobs including helping make Lake Lure near Evart and worked at Evart Products for 31 years, retiring in 1990. He also drove a school bus part-time and drove a truck for Phelps’s Tool & Die. He was a member of the Evart Volunteer Fire Department for years. He was a part of the chain gang at home football games and was heavily involved in scouting and little league baseball. Pete’s major enjoyment came from spending time with his kids, grandkids and the many kids he and Barb cared for over the years. He left a long honey-do list that never got done.
Pete is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barb Young of Evart; two sons, Rodney (Donna) Young of Waldorf, Maryland, Terry (Sandy) Young of Evart; nine grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Young was preceded in death by his parents and was the last of five siblings including Elizabeth McMahn, William Young, Nell Mauck and Thomas Young.
A Celebration of Life honoring Charles Christain “Pete‘ Young is in its planning stage and will be announced closer to the time of services.
