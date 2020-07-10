FIFE LAKE — Charles Daniel Elsenheimer, of Fife Lake passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was 60.
Charlie was born on March 14, 1960, at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan to John and Patricia (Bowersox) Elsenheimer. On June 9, 1984, he entered into marriage with Denise (Snyder) at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Manton. They met when Denise gave guitar lessons to Charlie and they continued their life together celebrating the births of three children. Charlie was a devout Catholic and strong in his faith with a love for his family and his Lord. He was a Fourth Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus, a lector, and very proudly served his country as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corp.
Early on, Charlie grew up downstate where he became a graduate of Bishop Foley High School in 1978, where he had a great wrestling career. After his time in the Marines as a combat engineer and wrestler for the Marine Corp, Charlie had many years as a successful finish carpenter and contractor. He was very skilled with his hands and could build just about anything. He often spent time fishing and enjoyed the quiet of the outdoors. Charlie will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, corny jokes, his love for all of his family, and as an extremely proud father and grandfather.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Denise Elsenheimer of Fife Lake; daughters, Rebecca (JD) Kehl of Manton and Theresa (David) Arnold of Traverse City; his son, Patrick Elsenheimer of Fife Lake; beloved grandchildren, Bailey and DJ; his twelve siblings and many, many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation for friends and family will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac, where the Rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. and a Vigil Service will be at 7 p.m.
The Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac. Officiating will be Rev. Michael Janowski. Interment will follow at Bloomfield Township Cemetery in Manton.
Those in attendance of any of the services are asked to practice social distancing and wear a face mask, if medically able, for the safety of others.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Denise Elsenheimer.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.