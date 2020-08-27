CADILLAC — Charles Duane Nyland, 87 of Cadillac, Michigan passed away on August 25, 2020 with his loved ones by his side.
Born August 22, 1933 in Wexford County, Michigan to Walter and Lizziebell (Shoop) Nyland.
After serving in the US Army at a young age, Chuck met the love of his life, Sandy Platz, while they both worked at Elm Rest (Thirsty’s) pumping gas and scooping ice cream. They married on October 24, 1959 in Cadillac, Michigan.
Having raised five children, Chuck became better known as Papa Nyland and was very special to all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Chuck was a very avid bowler, loved golf, horseshoes, and much more. He worked on many home improvement projects and could be seen often helping Sandy in her beautiful gardens.
Throughout his life, he was the face of the United States Postal Service in Cadillac, Michigan. He knew many community members by the address they lived at. Often while sitting at Frosty Cup for his $1.99 breakfast with friends he would know every person in the dining room. He retired from the USPS in 2002 after working for 37 years.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Platz) Nyland; son, Brian (Melissa) Nyland; daughters, Melissa Appledorn, Melinda (Dave Rush) Hannula, Melanie (Chris Mical) Nyland, and Meegan (Peter) Thompson. Also, surviving are grandchildren, Lindsey (Aaron) Patt, Kyle (Megan) Nyland, Matthew (Brittany Grames) Appledorn, Courtney (Corey) Doutrich, Natalie (Tryston Andrews) Appledorn, Adam Hannula, Karinna Sayre, Henry Thompson, Hazel Thompson, and Hollis Thompson; special great-grandchildren, Gracelynn Appledorn, Emma Patt, and Hudson Patt; siblings, Jerry (Gayle) Nyland, Alice Herweyer, and Marshall Nyland. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Robert and Bill Nyland; sisters, Clarabell Davis and Helen Moran and grandson Gavin Sayre.
The family would like to thank Autumnwood of McBain for all the wonderful care he has received during his extended stay.
No services are planned at this time due to COVID-19 Executive Orders. A memorial will be planned at a later date. Contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association in honor of Chuck Nyland, www.alz.org.
