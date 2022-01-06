Charles E. Carlson

Charles E. "Chuckie" Carlson of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. He was 53. Chuckie was born August 18, 1968 in Battle Creek, Michigan to Charles E. and Bonnie J. (Forquer) Carlson.
Chuckie enjoyed bingo, trivia and sing-a -longs.
He is survived by his cousins: Marilyn Carlson, Carolyn (Chuck) Leavers, Bob (Sue) Carlson, Jim (Sarala) Carlson, Sharon (Derwin) Arts, Bill (Jill) Benson, Karen (Steve) Sterzik, Jon (Jackie) Benson, Debra (Mathias) Buckskin, Wayne Gorham, Mary (Jim) Popenhagen, Dewayne (Sara) Gorham and his Aunt, Estella Gorham.
Chuckie was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, January 10, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Mathias Buckson officiating. Friends may meet the family from 10:00 AM until services. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to Munson Hospice of Cadillac or to Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
