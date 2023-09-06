Charles Edward Seabold was born on May 3rd, 1944 and died September 3rd, 2023 after a lengthy and courageous fight against Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Charles' passion for life and legacy is exemplified through his commitment to his family, and his humble service to his community and world. Charles lived by the motto, "The harder you work, the luckier you get." Charles was a very lucky man.
Charlie was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Walter Edward Seabold and Erma Celeste Seabold (Peterson). In 1952the Seabold family moved to Merriweather in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to buy a gas station-party store-post office combo after Walter retired from The Wabash Railroad. Working at his parent's station taught Charlie the values of hard work and skilled customer service.
Charlie broadened his service to others in the Boy Scouts achieving the rank of 1st class; and then became a Boy Scout Leader until entering the US Navy in September of 1962. Also formative in Charlie's younger years were his experiences working as a counselor at Camp Luther; leading campers with developmental disabilities and traditional campers.
Charles married his high school sweetheart, Janet (DeMolen) Seabold on September 18, 1965. The couple knew each other since the first and second grades and even lived next door to one another for years in Berland, Michigan, before they began dating: After Charles bought his first car, a pea green 1952 Pontiac 4 door. Charles already served three years in the Navy before he got married. He completed military training, including Machinist Mate and Nuclear Power School; and traveled to dozens of countries on goodwill cruises supporting other ships and allies of the United States of America, including Italy, Spain, France, England, Germany and Austria on the Navy Ship, USS Tidewater, AD31, out of Norfolk, V.A.
After Charlie and Jan married, the Navy moved the couple to San Juan, Puerto Rico. This Navy deployment included Charlie's education in the trades of refrigeration, air-conditioning and electrical installation and services.
The family, now including their first daughter Lynn, moved to Rhode Island where Charles earned an Admiral Accommodation for his pioneering work refueling a helicopter in-flight from a Navy Ship, while on deployment.
Charlie made the rank of Chief shortly before honorably discharging from the Navy, only to re-enlist in the Navy Reserve in 1970, after Charles and Janet's second daughter Becky was born.
With a few stops along the way, the family moved to Cadillac, Michigan. They fell in love with Cadillac while driving through Michigan to visit their families in the Upper Peninsula. The Seabold family grew along with their business, Seabold's Refrigeration, Heating and Mechanical Contracting: their son Carl arrived in 1980.
Mr. Seabold continued to earn rank in the Navy Reserves. Highlights of his service to his country in the Navy include a medal and certificate from an Admiral as he began his next thirty years of service in the Naval Reserve.
Seabold was Commanding Officer of many units, e.g., The USS Capodano. Mr. Seabold's retiring rank was Lieutenant Commander with over 40 years of service in 2002. Mr. Seabold's service to country in the U.S. Navy spanned from the Vietnam War to the Gulf War. Charles believed his biggest accomplishment in the Navy was earning the rank of Commander.
Charles understood the value of commitment to one's duties. He demonstrated this via his lifetime focus on personal improvement; steadily going through the enlisted ranks from E-1 to E-9; earning the Warrant Officer Ranks, and achieving Commander in the Limited Duty Officer (LDO) ranks based on skill.
Charlie and the late Floyd Snyder began the Cherry Grove Fire Department with two men and a 1949 fire truck in 1970. Charlie took a leadership role throughout his life at the Fire Department. He served in every capacity; assistant Fire Chief, Fire Chief, Fireman, Engineer, Training Officer, and he participated in the maintenance of the department and fleet. He also led the process of installing dry hydrants throughout the township.
Charlie's final role at Cherry Grove Fire Department included going back to school to earn his EMT license; expanding his ability to serve others. In all, Charlie was involved with Cherry Grove Fire Department for 47 years, plus 2 years before it was an official department.
For 49 years, in addition to his family, business and his commitments to the Navy, Charles was willingly woken from sleep to save another's life or property. There would be no way to calculate the number of times Charlie Seabold showed up to save, or respectfully process the destruction of, others in his community with courage and compassion. The exact magnitude of his heroism is immeasurable and reminds us all to give a little more to those around us. Charlie's most quiet act of service and heroism was donating literally gallons of blood to the Red Cross over his lifetime.
In addition to Charlie's many skills of service, after retirement he obtained his chauffeurs and CDL license and served Wexford County as a driver for the Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority (CWTA) for over a decade. In many ways Charlie's last career at CWTA revived his love for helping people including those with disabilities get around and live fully, just like he did at Camp Luther as a teenager.
Charlie's last years were marked by his continued sense of adventure and love of travel. He participated in zip lining and other extreme thrills whenever he had the chance. Charles took his family on an amazingly beautiful adventure to Hawaii. Charlie learned to fly and practiced piloting small planes throughout his life and he has jumped out of planes to experience sky-diving.
Although he gave up his love for riding motorcycle a few years back, he bought a side-by-side which gave Charlie, Jan, their family and friends, days and nights of fun and excitement on area trails. Charlie spent many hours in his woodshop after retirement making each family member heirlooms to treasure. His talents in woodworking are remarkable; he and Jan shared many hours working together making gifts for others in their wood-art shop.
Those who will miss Charlie the most are his loving family. His wife of 57 years, Janet Seabold, his son and daughter-in-law Carl Seabold and Amy (Heyboer) Seabold, of Bath, Michigan. Daughter, Becky Seabold-LaBeau of Cadillac, Michigan, and his daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Lynn Seabold-Foster and William Foster of Fruitport, Michigan. Charlie's grandchildren: Laura Foster, Elizabeth Vollmar (LeBeau) and Vance Vollmar, Noah and Melinda LeBeau, Cassandra (Foster) and Ryan Coonrod, and Lincoln Seabold. Charles also cared deeply for his numerous great-grandchildren Ayden, Henrik, and Olivia. Charlie will also be missed by his many friends, neighbors, co-workers, firefighters, and those he knew through his military service.
Charlie was never known to brag about his lifetime of service to others; instead, he set examples worthy of emulation. Charles Seabold lived his life faithfully, sharing his gifts graciously with others through his work, his volunteerism, and his love for his family. Peter 4:10 Reminds us, "Each of you should use whatever gifts you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God's grace in its various forms." Peter 4:10. In this way Charles has been a faithful steward to honor the Grace of God as demonstrated as a life live with integrity, honor, faithfulness, self-discipline and service.
Memorial services will be 12 Noon Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene with Gary Pullen officiating. Full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard will take place at the Cherry Grove Township Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM Friday until services at 12 Noon at church. In lieu of flowers you are asked to consider memorial contributions to Cherry Grove Fire & Rescue. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
