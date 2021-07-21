Charles Edward Spoering of Pleasant Lake passed away Sunday morning, July 18, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 70. Charlie was born on February 21, 1951 in Lansing to Alvin & Elinore (Lyle) Spoering, both of whom preceded him in death.
Charlie attended Central Michigan University where he received his Bachelor's degree. He had been employed by the FDIC for 28 years and retired in 2005 as a Senior Bank Examiner.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren and traveling. He also enjoyed golfing, being on the lake in his pontoon and relaxing on the deck watching the lake. He enjoyed his friends and liked to have fun. After retirement, he spent winters in Florida where he enjoyed the weather and extended golf season.
On April 8, 1999 in Cadillac he married Kathleen A. (Thiede) Anderson. She survives him along with children: Jeffrey (Sauntheri) Spoering of San Francisco, Nicole Spoering of Cadillac, Kyle and Erin Anderson both of Rapid City; grandchildren: Emily Spoering, Audrey (Zachary) Slevoski, Andrew and Zachary Barger, Naesa Spoering, and Madelyn Stedman; two brothers: John (Hilda) Spoering of Holland, Michigan and Tom (Jane Anne) Spoering of Calgary, Alberta; two sisters-in-law: Sandra Thiede of North Carolina and Nancy (Richard) Stewart of Commerce, Michigan.
In addition to his parents Charlie was preceded in death by a daughter, Michelle Bailey.
Charlie was a loving husband and devoted and supportive father and grandfather. He spoke the truth, but was quick with a "Charlie Witticism." He had an extremely caring heart and will be deeply missed.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to CMU Public Broadcasting Station. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
