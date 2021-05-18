Charles Ernest Heit, Sr. of Mesick peacefully went to the Lord Saturday, May 15, 2021 at home in the arms of his wife. He was 89.
Chuck was born August 24, 1931 in Flint to Jack and Anna Heit. He grew up in Flint and worked at General Motors in Flint for 30 years, retiring in 1985. Upon retiring at 53 he moved to Mesick with his wife Sandra in 1988. He had a very good retirement and was able to spend the rest of his life where he always wanted to be.
Charles was so proud to be an Air Force Korean War Veteran and was stationed in Guam. He knew and was part of the Enola Gay history. He came back to the states on the USNS General D.I. Sultan in December of 1951. Airman Charles E. Heit PFC was stationed Chanute Air Force Base when he joined the Air Force Rantoul, Illinois was his Tech School Training Center in June of 1949. He was 18.
Chuck loved hunting, fishing, country music, dancing and golfing with his best friend, Cliff Lanning, who passed in 2012. He also liked Westerns and crossword puzzles. Chuck was a lifetime member of the NRA and AMVETS. He had many friends and was loved by all who met him. Chuck loved his family very much. Chuck loved boxing and was a Golden Gloves Champion in Flint, Michigan.
Over the years he attended Mesick Methodist Church, Harrietta Methodist Church and most recently Minar Bible Church of Mesick.
On June 23, 1988 he married Sandra Joy Popour and she survives him along with his children: Debra (Tom) Meissmer, Charles Heit, Jr. of Las Vegas; stepchildren: Douglas (Bridget) Geiger of Orlando, Florida, Michael Geiger of Flint, Lori Kay (Roger) Burgess of Durand, Mark (Sandy) Geiger of Coral Springs, Florida, Cheryl Ann (Brian) Beckley of Gaylord; grandchildren: David Heit, Kyle, McKenzie, Ethan and Lanie Geiger, Rebecca Geiger, Ronnie Younger, Taylor (TJ) VanKeuren, Quintin Burgess, Jonathon, David, Thomas Geiger, Samantha, Cassandra, Lindsey Beckley, Tyler Gavarinski, Jody Lickfeld; great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn Geiger, Isabella and Lincoln Younger, Alijah Slivinski, Zayn Odden; a brother, Bill Heit of Davison, MI; a sister, Gloria (Jim) Key of Columbiaville, Michigan; many nieces, nephews, cousins and his sweet puppy, Joy.
He is also survived by in-laws: Pete, Gary and David Popour, Donna Osentoski, Sharon Hunter; special friends: John and Valerie Zerbe and Allen and Jan Harris who helped with the many health concerns and medical needs Charles faced.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ken in 2005.
Per Chuck's wishes cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. His final resting place will be Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made Munson Hospice Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
