Charles Frederick Crance, of Lake City, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Samaritas Senior Living. He was 90.
"Chuck", as most knew him, was born on August 21, 1930, in Middletown, New York to Willis and Isabell (Kinney) Crance. He entered into marriage with the former Donna Oyler on July 6, 1951, in Richmond, Indiana, following their chance encounter on a train as Chuck was being stationed in the military. Chuck proudly served his country with the United States Air Force, serving overseas and retiring after 20 years. He then began a long career with the US post office, for an additional 17 years. Chuck was an active member of the Lake City Conservation Club, lifetime member of the DAV, NRA, and truly enjoyed hunting. He and Donna are longtime members of Cadillac United Methodist.
He is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Donna Crance of Lake City; his son, Steven (Kari) Crance of Hermosa Beach; a sister-in-law, Beulah Oyler; numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his 11 siblings.
Memorial services will be held at the Cadillac United Methodist Church on Friday August 20, 2021 at 11:00 am, with Rev. Thomas Ball officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Cadillac United Methodist Church. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Hioldship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
