Charles (Charlie) Franklin Draper passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at his home in Elk Grove, CA while in the care of his loving family and Snowline (Hospice Care) at the age of 88.

He was born on March 20, 1932 at the home of his parents, Donald and Dollie (Kistler) Draper. He attended Luther Community School. On March 7, 1952 he married the love of his life, Katie (Kay H.) Cotherman, and they shared 48 years together before her passing. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army as a member of the Motor Pool stationed at Pusan. After returning from the service, he worked on several pipeline construction jobs throughout the state of Michigan. He retired from General Motors Oldsmobile Division after working as a foreman for twenty-three years.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends, creating many woodworking projects, doing jigsaw puzzles, was a member of the Luther Lions Club, and was a devoted fan of Pine River School sports teams.

He is survived by his children: Bonnie Porter, Pam (Norm) Purchase, Penny (Eric) Oberst, and Chuck (Barb) Draper; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; brothers, Martin, Bob and Jim Draper; sister, Neva Hoover. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Dollie Draper; wife Kay H. (Cotherman) Draper; parents in-law Herbert and Leone Cotherman; sisters, Gertie Burton, Gladys Lucas, and Rosie Wark; brothers, Arnold and Newt Draper; grandson, Aaron Matthews.

Per his wishes, he has been cremated. His remains will be laid to rest at Dover Township Cemetery in Lake County, MI following a memorial being planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to any Hospice Care, Luther Lions Club, or Pine River Area Schools Athletics.

Cadillac News

Tags

