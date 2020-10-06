Charles Frederick Stock Cadillac - Grand Rapids, Michigan- Charles Frederick Stock, of Cadillac, formerly of Mayville, passed away on Friday, October, 2, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was 71.

Charles was born on November 14, 1948 to Clarence and Beatrice (Luckins) Stock in Detroit, Michigan. He proudly served as a Marine Gunnery Sergeant during the Vietnam War. Charles spent his career working for General Motors as a heavy truck mechanic for over 34 years until his time of retirement. He enjoyed working on his hobby farm for years with his horses and riding his special horse, Apache. Charles enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He had several special fur babies throughout his life, including Curly Bill, Lacey Ann and his loving Chase.

Charles is survived by his loving wife, Toni Stock of Cadillac; children, Ruth Wisdom of Cadillac, Kathleen (Nick) Stock of Harrison, Tabitha (CJ) Bollin of Davison, Cody (Amber) Chorba of Prudenville, Jalisa (Brandon) Stock of Sacramento, CA and Ian Stock of Cadillac; 11 grandchildren; and many other loving friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Beatrice.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Lakeside Resort, 100 Clearview Drive, Houghton Lake, MI 48629.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Stock Family in Charles' Memory.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.