Charles Frederick Stock Cadillac - Grand Rapids, Michigan- Charles Frederick Stock, of Cadillac, formerly of Mayville, passed away on Friday, October, 2, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was 71.
Charles was born on November 14, 1948 to Clarence and Beatrice (Luckins) Stock in Detroit, Michigan. He proudly served as a Marine Gunnery Sergeant during the Vietnam War. Charles spent his career working for General Motors as a heavy truck mechanic for over 34 years until his time of retirement. He enjoyed working on his hobby farm for years with his horses and riding his special horse, Apache. Charles enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He had several special fur babies throughout his life, including Curly Bill, Lacey Ann and his loving Chase.
Charles is survived by his loving wife, Toni Stock of Cadillac; children, Ruth Wisdom of Cadillac, Kathleen (Nick) Stock of Harrison, Tabitha (CJ) Bollin of Davison, Cody (Amber) Chorba of Prudenville, Jalisa (Brandon) Stock of Sacramento, CA and Ian Stock of Cadillac; 11 grandchildren; and many other loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Beatrice.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Lakeside Resort, 100 Clearview Drive, Houghton Lake, MI 48629.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Stock Family in Charles' Memory.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
