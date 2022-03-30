Charles Gayle Simerson, of Cadillac, went home to his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Charles was born on March 10, 1945 to Lawrence and Fay (Good) Simerson in Harrietta, Michigan. He graduated Class of 1963 from Mesick High School. He served his country in the Army from October 8, 1965 to October 6, 1967. After an honorable discharge from the Army, he worked for Wedin Corporation, Cadillac Garage Door, Good News Landscaping, and eventually retired from Walmart in 2007. Being an avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching the Detroit Lions, Red Wings, and Pistons as well as Michigan college teams, even being able to attend some games in person with family or friends. Two memorable trips that were highlights of his life were going to England in the early 90s and most recently to the Grand Canyon in September 2021. He enjoyed camping, kayaking, jigsaw puzzles and going to see "our boys" Archie and Mike and eventually grandsons, Kurtis and Kaiden race at Merritt Speedway. Having a strong faith and serving the Lord for many years, he was a member of LifeHouse Assembly of God, where he served as Sunday School superintendent, Nursery Coordinator and several years on the board.
Charlie is survived by his wife Sheila, of 27 years, and his biggest joys: daughter, Mary (Sean) Cook of Cadillac, daughter, Charla Simerson of Dayton, OH, son, Chad Simerson of Lake City, son, Archie (Kathi) Miles of Lake City, daughter, Martha (John) Philo of Mt. Pleasant, and son, Stephen Simerson of Cadillac.
Loving his family with all of his heart, he was so very honored to walk Mary, Charla and Martha down the aisle at their weddings.
In addition to his wife and children, he leaves behind cherished grandchildren: Andrew, Alexis, Deja, Arianna, Keshaun, Isaac, Caleb, Elijah, Abigayle (Joshua), Ben (Jamie), Asher, Kurtis, Kaiden, David, Jessica, Elizabeth, Sean, Anthony, and Ethan; great-grandchildren: Carson, Izzy, and Easton. His siblings: Everett (Bobby) of Georgia, Larry (Pat) of Virginia, Doug (Deb) Or Harrietta, and Michael Fearnow of Lake City; along with many nieces and nephews.
Charlie has truly left an honorable legacy of faith, loving the Lord, cherishing his family and being a man of integrity. So loved, very missed and never will be forgotten!
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior at LifeHouse Assembly of God, 1120 W. Division Street, Cadillac. A luncheon will follow at the Elks Lodge, 122 1/2 S. Mitchell Street, Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to LifeHouse Assembly of God, Veteran's Serving Veterans or Hospice of Michigan.
