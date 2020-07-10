Charles Joseph 'Chip' Gadek

HARRIETTA — Charles Joseph “Chip‘ Gadek passed at Butterworth Hospital on June 30, 2020 in Grand Rapids, Michigan at the age of 73.

 Chip is survived by his son, Chauncey; daughter, Sasha; sister, Mrs. Gwen Michaels; wife, Marsha; and nephew, Larz Yungbluit. He is preceded in death by father, Charles Raymond Gadek; mother, Theresa Mary; and sister, Patricia Miller.

 Chip was born on April 23, 1947 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey. He attended Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, CO. He married Marsha Laurent of Cadillac in 1971. After moving into a home he hand-built in Harrietta, MI, Chip worked as a graphic designer for Cadillac Printing Company. Always following his creative spirit, Chip went on to become a full-time woodworker creating award-winning avant-garde furniture made from rare hardwoods. Chip lived to windsurf and deeply appreciated the nearby great lakes and the natural world at every level.

Cadillac News

Tags

