Charles Kessler

Chuck Passed away on May 28, 2021, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City at the age of 67. Chuck was born on April 11, 1954, in Dowagiac Michigan to Charles and Mary (Kern) Kessler who proceeded him in death.
Chuck worked many years as a Roofer at Cadillac Roofing Company. He was married to Christy Olson (Knight) of Cadillac for 20 Years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Schultz of Cadillac; sister Linda Schmuckal (Ken) of Manistee; Bennett Kessler (Donna) of Greenville; two Grandchildren Megan Wamba and Grace Schultz both of Cadillac; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Chuck was very close with his nephews Terry Hawk of Mesick, Lee Kessler of Greenville, and cousins Fred Kessler (Peggy) of West Olive.
A graveside service will take place on Sunday, June 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the Yuma Cemetery in Mesick Michigan. There will be a luncheon afterward at the Amvets Post in Mesick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.