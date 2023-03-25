Charles Kingsley Burridge beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather during his incredible 96 years of life passed away peacefully in his home on February 23, 2023 in Kent WA.

Charles was born May 3,1926 in Cadillac Michigan.

Charles is survived by his wife, Janet Christine Burridge. His sons William Albert Burridge II “Bo” (Pam) of Black Diamond WA, Mark Given Burridge (Kara) of Tucson, AZ. Daughters Janelle Christine Burridge of Kent WA, Lisa Kay Burridge of Covington WA. And Family friend Cindy Nelson.

Grand children: Charles K. Burridge II, Jared Abbott, Christine Abbott, Kiri (Josh) Immordino, Alden (Corysa) Burridge, Chris Nelson, Melissa (Taylor) Brown, Chris (Melanie) McCain.

Great Grandchildren, Ruby, Stella, Owen, Audrey, Lauren, Madison, and Remington

Charles will be cremated and laid to rest in the Burridge family plot later this year in Cadillac, MI. A celebration of life will be held on May 14, 2023, In Auburn Washington. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Tunnel 2 Towers project or to your local animal shelter in his name.

A detailed obituary can be found at https://www.edline-yahn.com/obituary/Charles-Burridge

