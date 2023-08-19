Charles Minor "Charlie" Dodson, age 72 of McBain, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Autumnwood of McBain. He was born on October 24, 1950 in Lansing to Richard and Norma (Nichols) Dodson. He married Denise Y. Powers on July 21, 1990 in Webberville.
Charlie served as a U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War. He worked as a bridgeman iron worker for the Local 25 in Detroit for 50 years and served as their business agent for 10 years. He had worked with structural steel. Charlie was considered a true mountain man who enjoyed hunting and shooting.
He is survived by his wife; Denise Y. Dodson of McBain, children; Ben (Laura) Dodson of Leslie, Lauran (Adrian) Dorsam of Philadelphia, and Sam (Katie) Woods of Grand Rapids, and 8 grandchildren, sister; Sharon (Robert) Flick of Delton, in-laws; Mary (Alan) Cummins of Los Angeles, Penny Powers of McBain, Janet Powers of Lansing, Cynthia (Donald) Caulfield of Spring Lake, Jane Kebler of Eagle, Bill Powers of Eagle, Barb (Kelly) Bekken of McBain, Jeff (Joy) Powers of McBain.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother's in-law; Richard Powers and James Powers.
Memorial services will be planned at a later date and will take place down in the Lansing area. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed to the family by visiting the online obituary at burkholderfunerals.com
