Charles Robert Hesling Sr., of Cadillac, passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with his family by his side. He was 74.
Charles was born on November 1, 1947, to William J. and Alice May (Simpson) Hesling in Holly, Michigan. On January 15, 1977, he entered into marriage with the former Wendy Lou Hines in Highland, Michigan. Charles proudly answered the call of duty serving in the United States Army during Vietnam. He enjoyed spending time outdoors going hunting and fishing. Charles could often be found in his yard keeping up his lawn. He will be remembered for always trying to put a smile on everyone's face, whether cracking a joke, pulling a prank or just being goofy. Charles cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Wendy Hesling; children, Charles (Tiffany) Hesling Jr. and Veviel Hesling; grandchildren, Tanisha (Caleb), Mercedez, Ariana, Dominic, Eli, Nevaeh, Eleanor, Kayci (Brian), Max, Stephany, Steven, Kasey and Augusta; great-grandchildren, Josiah, Axton and Winnie; and many other loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Alice Hesling; and brother, Bruce Hesling.
Memorial services will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 3 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Hall-Holdship Funeral Home in Manton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hesling Family.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
