Charles Robert Kelley of Cadillac passed on December 7, 2021, at Sunnyside Assisted Living in Cadillac. He was 93 years old.
Bob (as he was known) was born on July 7, 1928, in Cadillac to Charles Franklin and Edith May (Osborn) Kelley.
On May 1, 1948, he married Norma Jean Largent and she preceded him in death on September 2, 1989.
Bob enjoyed working and spent his early years operating a number of service stations in the Cadillac area. He then went into over the road trucking as an owner/operator for Darling Freight, Associated Truck lines and finished his working career with TJ's Trucking in Cadillac. His favorite pastime was pedaling his bike to multiple places in the area which included annual overnight trips to Mackinaw City with willing members of his family, enjoying this into his early eighties. He later purchased a Moped and enjoyed riding the backroads and around the local lakes. He also enjoyed golfing and trips to the casino.
Bob is survived by his children: Russell (Candice) Kelley, Charles (Cindy) Kelley and Penney McRae; grandchildren: Kasey (Lynn) Kelley, Shayne (Tiffany) Eisenga, Kelley Eisenga, Sarah (Dave) Crowe, Brad (Mary) Kelley and Kyle (Kaitlyn) Kelley; great-grandchildren: Klay, Chase, Teaghan and Karson Kelley, Betsie Crowe, Devin Kelley and Eli and Everly Eisenga.
In addition to his wife, Bob was preceded in death by his father and mother, brother James and granddaughter Katrina.
Cremation has taken place and the family will gather for a celebration of life at a later date.
