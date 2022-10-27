Charles Russell Abel (Russ) passed away October 21, 2022, in Cadillac. He was born in Wexford County near Mesick on June 24, 1935.
He was the second child and eldest son of the family of Erben and Norma Abel, descendants of early pioneers of that area. The Abel's are lifetime members of the community and the prominent farm along M-115 near Mesick continues to be family operated. Russ graduated from Mesick Consolidated Schools (1953), then furthered his education graduating from DeVry Technical Institute in Chicago earning an Associates of Science in Electronics, and later with a B.A. in Physics from Texas Christian University, Ft. Worth, TX (1967).
Russ was involved very early in the development of nuclear power in the late 1950's and early 1960's. He was one of the first reactor operators formally licensed by the US Government's old Atomic Energy Commission working at the General Dynamics (Convair) research facility in Fort Worth, Texas. He came to Consumer's Power in 1967 shortly after the completion of the Big Rock Point facility in Charlevoix. Over the years, at one time or another, he held most of the engineering and management positions at the power plant, and maintained his Nuclear Operators License throughout his career. Russ was the Production and Performance Superintendent at the time of his retirement in 1990. He was a resident of the village of Horton Bay for those many years while working at Big Rock.
Russ was very active in antique automobile and truck restoration, owning several and taking part in the Antique Truck Club of America. He was also a Life Member of the Michigan Antique Flywheelers of Walloon Lake.
Russ was active in forestry programs and a member of the Michigan Forestry Association; he was also a Life Member of the American Forestry Association. He owned and operated a registered tree farm in Antioch Township (Wexford County) since 1967 and bought the adjoining house and 7-acres in 1996. He moved the family from Horton Bay to Antioch in 1999. Full-time operation of the tree farm commenced then and has continued to the present.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Venita S. Abel (Davis); they married April 10, 1959 in Weatherford, TX after a short courtship. They raised three children: Michael R. of Plymouth, Patrick O. (Kim) of West Bloomfield, and Lisa R. Mason (deceased) formerly of Cadillac.
Survivors also include: grandson, Tyler M. Abel (Carley) and great-grandson Gunnar of White Lake; granddaughter, Macy A. Abel of Wixom; grandson, Matthew A. Rohloff (Alison) and great-grandchildren Marshall and Ruby of Petoskey; granddaughter, Kayleigh Woolem of Portage; granddaughter, Karolyn Riggs of Petoskey; brother, Richard E. Abel (Jill) of Meauwataka; sister, Marilee K. Cochrane of DeWitt; and brother, Michael E. Abel of Mesick, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Erben and Norma Abel, sisters, Eleanor LeVan and Jeannie English, and daughter Lisa Mason. Russ will rest near all at the cemetery in Antioch Township.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Russ's name to the Mesick United Methodist Church or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.