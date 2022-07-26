Charles VanDuinen, a SKILLED Forestry Pulp Truck Driver, and lifelong resident of Merritt MI, passed away on July 23, 2022, at the age of 69 peacefully at home with his family by his side.
Charles was born August 1, 1952 in Muskegon to Edwin Frank and Ruth Jane (Long) VanDuinen.
He graduated from Lake City High School in 1971.
Chuck was united in marriage on March 31, 1972, to his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Phetteplace and just this year they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
He first worked at Lake City Van's Lumber Yard (1972-1975) and then began driving pulp truck in 1975, for VanDuinen Forest Products, under the training and guidance of his brother, Ed VanDuinen Jr. He continued in this family business for 47 years accumulating over 3.5 million miles.
Chuck was a member of Lake City Christian Reformed Church where he was involved in leading men's prayer group and providing loving wisdom to the church community. Chuck loved the Lord and took every opportunity to share his faith. He was a true example to all in how God calls us to live our lives and how we are to show HIS unconditional Love to others.
Chuck was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed stock car racing, football and basketball. However, his true joy came from spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Charles is survived by his wife, Mary and children; Joshua (Carissa) VanDuinen, Shawn VanDuinen, Emily (Seth Meeuwenberg) Savage, Kristen Fiorello, Casey (Zach) Sienkiewich, Amanda (Shawn) Leeuw, Jacob (Amber) VanDuinen, Nicole (Anthony) Niles and Wyatt VanDuinen and grandchildren; Kayla and Kevin Spoelman, Alexis Savage, Connyr Mosher, Ace Shepard, Sawyer, Grayson and Zendaya Meeuwenberg, Janessa Nock, Bryson and Au-tumn Sienkiewich, Alaric and Everly Leeuw, Wyatt Kitson, Parker Gingrich and Juliet VanDuinen.
Surviving also are their siblings: John (Penny) VanDuinen, Frieda (Jeff) Dorland, Wayne (Lisa) VanDuinen, Gene (Julie) VanDuinen, Robert (Vicki) Phetteplace, Ronald (Karri) Phetteplace, Cheryl (John) Strickland and Nancy Phetteplace.
Charles was preceded in death by his son; Jeffery Bryan VanDuinen, his parents and brothers: Edwin VanDuinen Jr. and George VanDuinen.
Visitation will be held Friday July 29, 2022, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Lake City Christian Reformed Church, 1657 S. Morey Rd, with Pastor Mical Pugh officiating.
A time of visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the church until services.
Burial will take place at the Butterfield Township Cemetery.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family. Words of comfort may be shared at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.