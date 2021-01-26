Charles Vincent Peterson, of LeRoy passed away, Friday, January 22, 2021 at Tustin House on his deceased son, Barney's 59th birthday; picturing this reunion was much comfort to his family. He was 88.
Charles was born September 1, 1932 in LeRoy to John T. to Gertrude E. (Koch) Peterson. He married his wife of 60 years, Janice L. Garnett, on December 28, 1960.
He graduated from LeRoy High School and later served in the United States Army. Mr. Peterson was employed by Farmer Peet's for over 32 years before retiring. Mr. Peterson farmed beef cattle with his father until his passing and continued the tradition with his mother until the early 1990's. Chuck was a lifetime member of the Masons Luther Lakes Lodge.
Serving his community was very important to Chuck. He served over 50 years on the LeRoy Village Council. He was also very instrumental in the building of the LeRoy ball fields and tennis courts. You could also find him coaching a team and for over 25 years cooking chickens at the summer celebration.
He loved his family and friends. He went on many camping trips with his family and friends. He also liked his time with his "good buddies" fishing and hunting. He went on many trips out West, the U.P., Canada and locally. He also went on vacation to Florida and Arizona with his wife, Janice. He cherished his grandkids more than anything and enjoyed attending all their events and activities.
He is survived by his wife, Janice L.; children, Al (Mary) Peterson and Paula (Ken) Justin all of LeRoy; daughter-in-law, Laura Peterson of Three Oaks, grandchildren: Raeanne, Jenna, Allie, Mac, Josh, Jamie (fiancé Maverick Martin), Julie, Erika; great-granddaughter, Addie; brothers, Robert Peterson of Sand Point, MI, Peter (Janice) Peterson of LeRoy and many nieces and nephews.
The caregivers at the Tustin House were a true blessing in his life. He loved all the caregivers so much.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Brent "Barney" Peterson; in-laws, Raymond and Mabel Garnett.
Cremation has taken place and graveside services will be held May 1, 2021 at Maple Hill Cemetery in LeRoy followed by a celebration of life at Lakewood on the Green in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pine River Boosters or Munson Hospice Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.