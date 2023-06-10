Charles William Myers passed from this life on February 25, 2023. He was 82 years old. Charles chose to die at his home in Mesick, Michigan surrounded by his family. He will be greatly missed. Charles was born December 4, 1940 on the family farm outside of Mesick to Frank and Martha (Chandler) Myers.
Charles married Marilyn Green, the daughter of Harold and Opal (Platz) Green on January 16th, 1965 after a 3 year courtship. They had celebrated their 58th year of marriage this year. Charles is survived by his wife Marilyn, his daughter Chantelle (Jeff) Strong, his grandsons Charles, William, and Donovan and his granddaughter Alexandra. Also, his sisters Ruth Ann Burroughs and Mary (Glen) Lily, his brother James (Judy) Myers, his brothers-in-law Richard Porter, Harold Green, and Charles (Mary) Green.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday June 18, 2023 starting at 12 noon at Ellens Corner's in Mesick, as per Chuck's request, this will be a round robin jam session, so bring your instruments and listening ears. Please no amp's.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
