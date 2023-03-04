Charles William Myers passed from this life on February 25, 2023. He was 82 years old. Charles chose to die at his home in Mesick, Michigan surrounded by his family. He will be greatly missed.
Charles was born December 4, 1940 on the family farm outside of Mesick to Frank and Martha (Chandler) Myers. He grew up with four sisters and two brothers, in a small farmhouse with his parents and paternal grandfather, Harvey Myers who died when he was 12. His grandfather was a major influence in Charles' life introducing him to the fiddle, woodworking, and a love of animals. Charles attended Mesick Schools and graduated in 1959. In 1963 Charles was drafted into the army where he was recruited into the Special Forces and wore his green beret proudly. It was in the army that he took to carrying around a harmonica, a practice he continued until the day he died.
Charles married Marilyn Green, the daughter of Harold and Opal (Platz) Green on January 16th, 1965 after a 3 year courtship. They had celebrated their 58th year of marriage this year. After separating from the Army, Charles and Marilyn moved to Cadillac Michigan. He worked at Brooks and Perkins for a few years before hiring in at the Post Office. Their only child, a daughter Chantelle, was born in 1972. Charles was transferred to the Traverse City Post Office in 1974 and after 30 years of service, retired from the Post Office in 1998. They lived in Traverse City for 20 years. In 1994 they built a house on a section of the family farm Charles had inherited where he lived until his passing, just across the field from where he was born.
Charles was an avid musician. He played the violin, harmonica, concertina, and mandolin. He also played around with the guitar, banjo and any other string instrument he could get his hands on. He belonged to several informal music groups and two more formal groups including the Harmonica Hobos and the Old Time Family Band. Charles loved woodworking and made or repaired several instruments during his life. If it was wooden, he could make or repair it. He also enjoyed flying model airplanes, sailing and archery. Charles' family and friends were very important to him. He never hesitated to lend a helping hand. He showed how much he cared through his actions more often than his words.
Charles is survived by his wife Marilyn, his daughter Chantelle (Jeff) Strong, his grandsons Charles, William, and Donovan and his granddaughter Alexandra. Also, his sisters Ruth Ann Burroughs and Mary (Glen) Lily, his brother James (Judy) Myers, his brothers-in-law Richard Porter, Harold Green, and Charles (Mary) Green. Charles is preceded in death by his sisters Darleen (Gerry) Campbell and Minerva Porter, his brother Ronald Myers, and his sister-in-law Janet Green.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for late spring/early summer to accommodate out of state family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.