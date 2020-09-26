Charles W. Pardee Farwell - Charles Warren Pardee was born on October 26, 1940 and passed away on March 1 of 2020 at Butterworth (Spectrum) Hospital in Grand Rapids after a month of illness. He was 79 years old.
There was hardly anything that Charlie wasn't interested in, and few acquaintances that he did not befriend. His family were his friends and his friends were his family he was very loyal to all of them.
He was born to Margaret (Warren) Pardee and Raymond Pardee who are deceased and had a brother Tom Pardee who is also deceased. He graduated from Pontiac Central High School. After briefly attending Oakland University, he joined the Navy where he gained the nickname, "Stretch" and proudly served for eight years.
He was on the aircraft carrier, USS Midway then stationed in Miramar/San Diego, California, lived in Rota, Spain two years and Glyncoe, Georgia. He took advantage of his Navy time to travel the backroads in Europe and Asia. In the Navy, he worked in Safety and Survival where he rigged parachutes, made flight suits, maintained oxygen tanks and altimeters. He was discharged in 1969 and was unable to reenlist due to a bad kidney.
After a few other jobs, he approached his parents asking if he could live in the cottage in Lake, Michigan, and start his own business. He bought the building and started Canvas Products and Repair outside of Farwell. Over the next 40 plus years, he was known for his custom canvas work and willingness to help people.
Charles was survived by many friends and family, he kept in contact with people from every neighborhood and from every organization he was ever part of. He had many friends from his military career and from the area that he grew up.
About 1988 Charlie fell for a tall blond, Bev Monroe. They spent many years dancing, traveling, working, camping at the pond and watching the flowers grow. With her work, they traveled to many of the major cities in the US. After she returned to the Manton area in 2000 they attended First Christian Church and the Summit City dances. He loved being in the country and they made more friends with the B&B. Charlie maintained his business outside of Farwell until July of 2019, traveling to Manton on weekends and holidays. He was involved in many Manton community events. He was very interested in the purchase and restoration of the Manton Mill.
Charlie liked animals and the love of his life was his dog, Stretch. Even though he had Charity, Cinnamon, Liberty, Justice and now Walter, Stretch was his favorite.
Charlie has been cremated and his ashes will be spread in the areas where he lived and worked. A celebration of his life may be scheduled when socializing is possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.