CADILLAC — Charlotte Janine Huffman of Cadillac, passed away Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020 at her home. She was 78.
She was born June 11, 1941 in Flint, Michigan to Marshall and Emma (Brown) Wiley. Jeannie graduated from Utley High School in 1959 in Flint. She loved music and was the winner of many karaoke contests. Jeannie was an avid Bingo player and loved the social aspects of getting together with friends to play. She was known for her loving and personable nature and made friends wherever she went.
She is survived by her children, Jessie Huffman of Cadillac, Joseph Huffman of Durand and Melissa (Mark) VanNatter of Cadillac; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; siblings, David Wiley of Byron, Marshall Wiley of Cadillac and Betty Barker of Mountain City, Tennessee.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer Huffman; daughter, Kelly Eddy; granddaughter, Tiffany; and great-grandchildren Tristan and Ashton.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
