Charlotte Marie Davis, of Cadillac, Michigan passed away on August 13, 2022. Char was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 11, 1935 to Charles Burleigh and Marie Burleigh Bitely (Fritsch). When Char was young her family moved to Mt. Clemens where she graduated from Mt. Clemens High School. She married Louis Charles Davis in 1953. They were happily married for 58 years. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, her youngest daughter Lucie, and baby Louis, her grandson.
Char loved her large family dearly, she raised six children Pamel Beal (Jeffrey), Luanne Shirkey (Jim), Deborah Kulmacz (Doug), Lucie Pohl (Kevin), Louis Davis, and Bill Davis and nephew Paul Burleigh (Marie) and his siblings. Char was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 1 great, great granddaughter.
Char touched many lives beyond her family. She ran an adult foster care home in Cadillac for many years and volunteered at her church, Zion Lutheran in Cadillac. She served as a Foster Grandma for kindergarten classrooms and at the YMCA. She loved her kindergartners who called her Gamma Char.
Char had a strong and abiding faith which she shared with everyone who knew her. She lived a long life full of faith and was ready to rest in Heaven when she passed. She will be greatly missed by her family and everyone she met along the way.
A Celebration of Life is planned for her at the Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac on September 3, at 11. A luncheon will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Compassus Hospice in recognition of the kind care they provided Char and her family.
Arrangements entrusted to Sorenson-Lockwood Funeral Home.
