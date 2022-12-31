Charlotte Rose "Bowman" Mowrey age 89 of McBain passed away on December 30, 2022 surrounded by her family at the home of her son. She was born on October 2, 1933 in Mason County to Earl and Philimina (Schneider) Hargraves. She married Frank E. Bowman on November 10, 1951 in Muskegon and he preceded her in death on February 10, 1973. She later married Herbert I. Mowrey on January 7, 1978 in Cadillac and he preceded her in death on February 19, 2011,
Charlotte had worked in a diner in Scottsville, at McDonalds in Cadillac and had done office work at the McBain Public High School. She was a member of the Lake City Eagles. She enjoyed many things; gardening, bowling, motorcycle riding, raising chickens, and dancing. She was known for her homemade bread. Her and her husband enjoyed watching the windmills being put up by McBain. She was a farmer's wife and did all the chores involved on the farm and was mechanically inclined.
She is survived by her children; Henry (Karolyn) Bowman of Midland, Johnny (Candy) Bowman of Reed City, Dawn (Roy) VanAntwerp of LeRoy, Brian (Connie) Bowman of Manistee, Roland (Mary) Bowman of McBain, Fran (Scott) Young of Leota, and Todd (Pam) Bowman of Prudenville. There are 34 grandchildren and many great and great great-grandchildren, along with siblings; Melissa (Rodney) Redfern of Lebanon, Ky., Julia (Gary) Cummings of Bronson, Marian Hargraves of Muskegon, daughter-in-law; Terri Mowrey of West Branch and sister-in-law; Jane Bowman of McBain.
She was preceded in death by; great grandson, Thomas Bowman; two great granddaughters, Sarah Hirdining and Keegen J. Owens, Son; Rodney Bowman, Stepson; Allen Mowery, step daughter; Anna McKay, Siblings; Viola Padgett, Lawrence Hargraves, Charles Hargraves, June Holden, Pearl Hargraves, Caroline Lifer, Irene Sherman and Garland Dempkey and a brother in-law; Willis Bowman.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Her son Johnny will lead the service along with other family members. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until time of service on Wednesday. Burial will take place in the Vogel Center Cemetery. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
