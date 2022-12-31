Charlotte Rose "Bowman" Mowrey age 89 of McBain passed away on December 30, 2022 surrounded by her family at the home of her son. She was born on October 2, 1933 in Mason County to Earl and Philimina (Schneider) Hargraves. She married Frank E. Bowman on November 10, 1951 in Muskegon and he preceded her in death on February 10, 1973. She later married Herbert I. Mowrey on January 7, 1978 in Cadillac and he preceded her in death on February 19, 2011,

Charlotte had worked in a diner in Scottsville, at McDonalds in Cadillac and had done office work at the McBain Public High School. She was a member of the Lake City Eagles. She enjoyed many things; gardening, bowling, motorcycle riding, raising chickens, and dancing. She was known for her homemade bread. Her and her husband enjoyed watching the windmills being put up by McBain. She was a farmer's wife and did all the chores involved on the farm and was mechanically inclined.

She is survived by her children; Henry (Karolyn) Bowman of Midland, Johnny (Candy) Bowman of Reed City, Dawn (Roy) VanAntwerp of LeRoy, Brian (Connie) Bowman of Manistee, Roland (Mary) Bowman of McBain, Fran (Scott) Young of Leota, and Todd (Pam) Bowman of Prudenville. There are 34 grandchildren and many great and great great-grandchildren, along with siblings; Melissa (Rodney) Redfern of Lebanon, Ky., Julia (Gary) Cummings of Bronson, Marian Hargraves of Muskegon, daughter-in-law; Terri Mowrey of West Branch and sister-in-law; Jane Bowman of McBain.

She was preceded in death by; great grandson, Thomas Bowman; two great granddaughters, Sarah Hirdining and Keegen J. Owens, Son; Rodney Bowman, Stepson; Allen Mowery, step daughter; Anna McKay, Siblings; Viola Padgett, Lawrence Hargraves, Charles Hargraves, June Holden, Pearl Hargraves, Caroline Lifer, Irene Sherman and Garland Dempkey and a brother in-law; Willis Bowman.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 4, 2022 at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Her son Johnny will lead the service along with other family members. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until time of service on Wednesday. Burial will take place in the Vogel Center Cemetery. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling the arrangements and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"