Charlsie "Maxine" Nowland, of Marion, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at her home with family by her side. She was 93.

Maxine was born on February 12, 1929 to Charles and Beatrice (Sloan) Cross in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. She was raised in Jackson, Mississppi and later relocated to the Wayne, Michigan area and finally retired to Marion.

Maxine is survived by her loving children, Barbara Jean (Wes) Rack, Betty Sue (Allan) Kohlhoff, Ruth Ann (Timothy) DelPiero, Michael William Michael Todd (Kathy), and Roger Darrow (Tiffany) Nowland; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Earl Todd; second husband, Kenneth Darrow Nowland; 2 sisters and 1 brother.

A time of gathering will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home, 406 E. Main Street, Marion, MI 49665.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.

