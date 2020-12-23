Chase David Dalton Lovell, age 29, passed away on December 17, 2020. Chase had a very deep love for his family. His family was his world. Chase had a laugh that was contagious. If you knew Chase, you knew that when he laughed you would be laughing too. From the time he was born, Chase radiated happiness on everyone, always smiling, always cracking jokes. Chase was a fighter. He fought hard for what he believed in and listened without judgment. Chase wore his heart on his sleeve and would do anything for anyone. He was very compassionate and loved with all of his heart.
In high school, Chase was a very talented runner, and was his passion. It helped him feel good about himself. He enjoyed gaming and comedians. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends and his cousins. He wanted to be surrounded by fun and laughter. Chase was born in Burlington, Iowa on October 26, 1991 to Shannon (Weston) Welihan and David Lovell.
Chase is survived by his mother, Shannon (Weston) Welihan, step-father, Terry Welihan; his father, David Dalton Lovell; his sister, Rachel Merielle Lovell and soon to be niece or nephew; his brother, Kyle David Lovell; two step-sisters, Megan and Stephanie Welihan, his grandmothers, Anita Weston and Alice Hutchings; aunt and uncle, Gary and Candy (Weston) Berquam; uncle, Richard Weston; aunt, Pat Bowser; aunt and uncle, Michael and Diane Welihan and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard Weston, Jerry Lovell, Michael Welihan and Ann Welihan.
Visitation for extended family and very close friends, will be held at Hall-Holdship Funeral Home in Manton on Tuesday, December, 22, 2020, from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Private family funeral services will follow on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Due to the current pandemic folks are asked to wear a mask and remain socially distant in concern of public health. Those in attendance will be limited by number indoors in keeping with the current mandated restrictions by the State of Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of his father or mother, David Lovell and Shannon (Weston) Welihan. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
