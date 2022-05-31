"Judy" Cheri Jewel Reid, of Manton, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at her home with her loving husband and daughter by her side. She was 79.
Judy was born on April 7, 1943 to Floyd and Naomi Ruth (Price) Harrington in Eaton Rapids, Michigan. She was a graduate of Sam Houston High School. She entered into marriage on July 28, 1968 with Allen Reid. Judy spent her career working as the head cook at Manton Consolidated Schools, a job that held a special place in her heart. The school kids would refer to her as everyone's favorite lunch lady. Judy was a very optimistic person and never met a stranger, she could make friends with anyone she met. She was always found with a smile on her face and often laughing, which was contagious to everyone surrounding her. Judy cherished the time spent with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She will forever be remembered for the best "grandma Judy hugs".
Judy is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Allen Reid; children, Brian (Karin) Reid, Scott (Kelly) Reid and Tawsha (Dennis Bradson Jr.) Reid; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Terry (Penny) Harrington; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Naomi Harrington; and a brother, Rusty Floyd Harrington.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at The Barn Hall, 3888 Old US Hwy 131, Manton, MI 49663.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
