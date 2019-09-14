Cheryl A. Corell

CLARE — Cheryl A. Corell, age 50, of Clare passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Ann Arbor.

Cheryl was born the daughter of David and Diane (Priest) Ladd on June 11, 1969 in Cadillac. She was united in marriage to David Corell on May 11, 1994. Together they moved to Clare from Mt. Pleasant in 2009. Cheryl had earned her degree in education from Central Michigan University; having been a preschool teacher at the MMCAA Preschool in Clare. She enjoyed being outdoors, reading and spending time with her family.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Dave; children, Michael Corell of Evart and Kaitlyn (Derek) Holbeck of Clare; her parents, David and Diane Ladd of Evart; and a brother, Mark Ladd of Mt. Pleasant.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Rob Rounds officiating. Friends may gather with the family prior to the services from noon until 2 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Humane Society of Midland County. Online condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.