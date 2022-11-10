Cheryl DeYoung

Cheryl Rae DeYoung, age 77, of Gowen, passed away under the care of her dear friends on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. She was born in El Paso Texas on September 16, 1945, daughter of James DeYoung and Viola Curtis. She grew up in Grand Rapids and graduated from Central High school in 1963. After her graduation she would immediately enroll at Central Michigan University where she focused on an undergraduate degree for Teacher Education and Physical Education. She would eventually obtain a Master’s Degree in Education. During her college career and even after, she would work for Campfire Girls in Grand Rapids. She would continue to work as a counselor at Camp Kewano in Hesperia. The camp held a very special place in her heart. She would move on to teach for 25 years at Brethren High school in Kaleva Norman Dickson District in Manistee County. Cheryl was a pioneer and the driving force for women’s athletics in North- West Michigan. She advocated for girls’ sports, started many of them and coached many of girls’ sports teams that developed at KND. One of Cheryl’s greatest attributes is her ability to make lasting friendships. She was friendly, easygoing, and kind to everyone. Cheryl loved traveling throughout the years and making new friends on the way. For 40 years, Cheryl lived on Seaton Creek in Mesick. She was a core member of the close knit community, and is also where she found her adopted grandchildren that she loved so much. If you knew Cheryl, you knew about her love for animals. There was never a time she didn’t have a dog. Her Beagle, Chip, will miss her dearly. Cheryl is survived by her sister, Renee McClymount; many cousins; relatives, and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenneth Zylstra; and nephew, Scott Zylstra. Per Cheryl’s wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Cheryl’s life will be held in the spring of 2023 in Brethren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Harietta United Methodist Church or the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Manistee County Sculpture Project. The Hurst Funeral Home is serving the family. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared at www.hurstfh.com.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
""
Latest News
- Veteran uses woodworking to provide families with comfort during difficult times
- Evart set for Iron Mountain in D8 regional final
- Reed City set for Millington in D6 regional final
- Marion set for Powers North Central in 8-playyer semifinal
- Republicans Hoitenga, Fox chosen as Cadillac's new state senator, house rep
- Abortion supporters win in conservative, liberal states including Michigan
- Statewide proposals 1, 2 pass but locally there were mixed results
- Republicans win 33rd, 34th state senate races
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman rescued from Crooked Lake after driving into the lake
- Cadillac man charged with computer crimes, child pornography offenses
- Public record — Wexford County's 84th District Court
- Supporters stand behind trans student at Reed City School Board meeting
- Cadillac grad trains to become pastry chef in culinary school
- Eichenberg, Mund, Decker-Thomas lead in Reed City School Board race
- CAPS board approves Cooley resolution, hires assistant elementary principal
- Warnock, Walker get personal in Georgia's closing arguments
- Five candidates running for three seats on Reed City School Board
- New face elected on Tuesday to the Wexford County Board of Commissioners
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.