Cheryl Lynn Klase of Lake City passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 at her home. She was 58. Cheryl was born on February 15, 1964 in Muskegon, Michigan to Elbert "Jess" & Janet R. (Draper) Miller and they preceded her in death.

Cheryl graduated from Muskegon High School in 1982. She had been employed as a Project Manager for National Building Services and had traveled many places throughout the United States. She moved to the Cadillac area from Detroit.

Her hobbies included: gardening, cooking, baking, fishing, reading, shopping, camping, going to the beach, watching sunset, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Cheryl enjoyed taking care of people and always made sure the ones she loved had what they needed.

Survivors include her children: Amanda Mendez (Jared Vendal) and Wayne Miller all of Muskegon; grandchildren: Cherish, Savanna, and Jace; her sister, Pam (Charlie) Neihardt of Cadillac and her significant other, Donald J. "Bud" Staats of Lake City. In addition to her parents Cheryl was preceded in death a brother, Jesse "Chip" Miller.

Memorial services will be held 7:00 PM Friday, January 27, 2023 at the Lake Township Hall in Missaukee County with Pastor Bob Zeeryp officiating. A celebration of life will be held in Muskegon in the summer of 2023.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Red Cross. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com

Cadillac News

