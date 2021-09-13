Cheryl Lynn Marr, of Leroy passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at her home with family by her side. She was 62.
Visitation for friends and family will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac. Followed by a celebration of life and time of remembrance at the American Legion Hall, 422 N Mitchell St, Cadillac, MI 49601, beginning at 5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may directed to Spectrum Hospice. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
