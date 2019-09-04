MANTON — Cheryl Lynn Belford, 67, of Manton died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

She was born March 4, 1952 in Cadillac, the daughter of Kenneth and Gloria Burkett.

Cheryl was a self-employed owner of a scrap metal business. She had an eye for and enjoyed interior decorating. Cheryl loved her close-knit family, and she adored her grandchildren.

Cheryl is survived by her son, David (Gidget) Feriend of Mesick; her grandchildren, Brandon, Ashley, Austin and Caden; her siblings, Duane Burkett, Darrell Burkett, and Darlene Burkett; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Bob Burkett, Kenny Burkett, Dave Burkett, Vernon Burkett, Marilyn Arroyo, and Dennis Burkett.

Cremation has taken place, and a private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home in Kaleva is in charge of arrangements.

www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

