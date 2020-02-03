MOORESTOWN — Christen “Chris‘ Owen Peterson Jr, age 79 of Moorestown passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Munson Hospice House in Traverse City.
Chris was born December 15, 1940 in Merritt to Christen and Pauline (Wilson) Peterson Sr.
He was united in marriage to Delphine Joyce Fifield February 29, 1962 in Lake City.
Delphine preceded him in death December 17, 2013.
Chris was a truck driver for various companies and was also employed at the Lake City Forge Plant. He loved riding dirt bikes, dune buggies and four-wheelers and built dune buggies and motorcycles. He tinkered with cars and small engine repairs and was very creative in his way of repairing items.
He grew a huge vegetable garden and was known for helping anyone in need. Chris loved hosting parties and having fun and was one to play practical jokes on people. He always looked forward to his next meal and especially enjoyed desserts.
Chris was known in the area as the Unofficial Mayor of Moorestown.
He is survived by his children: John Ray Peterson of Ludington, Dawn Walsh of Cadillac and Christi (John) Bergey of Fife Lake and his grandchildren: John, Haileigh and Chantz and great grandchildren: Noah, Zariah, Skylar, Alaric and Jade.
He is also survived by a brother Dennis Peterson of Houghton Lake and sisters Sandy (Ted) Bard of Florida, Barbara Sutton and Leona Stanley both of Cadillac and Debbie (Keith) Willoughby of Florida.
Chris was also preceded in death by his parents, a brother Arlin Peterson and a sister in law Robin Peterson.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Norwich Township Hall in Moorestown.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Munson Hospice House in Traverse City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
