Christian Eugene Park passed away peacefully in his sleep, Monday, June 12, 2023, at his home, beside his loving wife and five children.
Christian, known as Chris his entire life, spent the evening prior to passing, sharing stories and memories, surrounded by his children and wife. He recollected the road that he had dozed, just weeks prior, his love of logging always in his heart. He was a stickler for doing life the right way, whether it be at home or in the woods; he did not bend. Chris believed in the value and purpose of hard work and shared that value with his family.
Chris was born August 15, 1942, in his grandparents' home in Pioneer Township, to Orlo and Gladys (Helsel) Park. He lived his entire life in Pioneer, with the exception of his time serving in the military. He attended school in Pioneer and then began hauling wood for his father as a teenager. He joined the service in 1961, at 18 years of age. When he began boot camp, he remembered weighing 153 lbs. Thirteen weeks later, at the end of boot camp, he weighed 210 lbs. He gained muscle and knowledge, serving at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He was proud of his service and had fond memories of his time there. After the service, Chris worked at Kysor Heating and worked in the woods. He really never retired from logging; it was his way of life.
On September 15, 1962, he married his wife, Kay Ann Kline, and they shared 60 years together. Chris and Kay grew many things together, besides a large family. They tended orchards and gardens, they picked stones, traveled to Canada on family fishing trips, and spent hours working on projects at home, and countless work detail projects for friends and family. Chris loved to work with his hands. He had a knack for cabinet making and woodworking. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman.
Chris is survived by his loving wife, Kay, his children: Danny (Nancy) Park, Molly (Terry) Shepler, Chris (Stephanie) Park, Charlie (Cherrie) Park, and Lewie Park. He is survived by many adoring grandchildren; Travis (Adrianna) Park, Amanda (TJ) Manzer, Collin (Megan) Park, Matthew (Renee) Park, Jesse (Julia) Richards, Jeremy Richards, Isabella Park, Sofia Park, Jamie Shepler, Kyle Musselman, Kayla (Thomas) Cole, Tera (Ryan) Bredahl, Luke Shepler, Abby Shepler, Christian Park, Benjamin Park, Erin McConnell, David (Samantha) Wetherell, Hannah (Johnny) O'Connor, Shellbey (Casey) Cotta, Spencer Park, Henry Park, and Grace Park. He also leaves behind his great-grandchildren; Austin, Egwaine, Asher, Olive, Oakley, Hazel, Sawyer, Gideon, Bjorn, Flynn, Jade, Emma, Anna, Ella, Evelynn, Graycen, Brayden, Brianna, Melody, Paisley, Paylin, Payton, and Mack. He is also survived by his siblings; Linda Phelps, Alma Goodrich, Peter (Jessie) Park, Raymond (Beverly) Park, Ona (David) Booms, Cindy (Buck) Monhead, and Penny (Rodney) Blair, in laws; Phyllis Kline, Ellen Klein, and Carl Hopkins, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father in law, Charles and Lillian Kline, his brother, Lennis Park, and in laws; Donnie Goodrich, Susie Park, Roger Phelps, Victor Kline, Pat Kline, Margo Kline, Norman and Kathy Kline, Gladys and Pete Stevens, Harvey Kline, and Charlene Hopkins.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family asks that you remember him and keep in mind one of Chris' favorite beliefs, "Work don't hurt you."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.