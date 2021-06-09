Christian Joel Lemcool, of Manton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was only 26.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral services, celebrating his life, will take place at Rollins Christian Fellowship on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 3:00 pm, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Manton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christian's family in care of Elizabeth Riggs or placed online at GoFundMe; Funeral Fundraiser for Chris Lemcool. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
