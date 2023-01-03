Christina Johnston Rude of Lake Orion passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 1, 2023 with her family by her side. She was 91.
Chris was born October 3, 1931 Detroit, Michigan to Alfred and Annie Hunter (Johnston) Poirier.
She had a passion for shopping and finding a good deal for herself or a family member. Chris loved to play Bingo and do word search puzzles. She also enjoyed watching soap operas, her stories as she referred to them. Chris loved her family and spending time chatting at the kitchen table.
She is survived by her son, William A. Rude, Sr. of Lake Orion; grandchildren: William (Lindsay) Rude, Jr. of Lake City, Amanda (Mike) Giroux of Lapeer, Wendy McDugald, Scott (Melissa) McDugald all of Pontiac, Shannon Wagner of Ludington, Anthony Wagner of Traverse City, Rachel Rude of Pontiac, Chrystal Brashear of Waterford; 30 great-grandchildren; 25 great-great grandchildren; and a special niece, Karen Winters.
Chris was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Rude; daughters, Sharon Wagner and Linda Brashear; siblings: Annie Beck, Robert Muir and Alice Muir.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
