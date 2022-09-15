Christine Barber

On September 10, 2022, Christine Morey, who bravely fought cancer, passed into glory at her home in Cadillac surrounded by her beloved family. She was 49 years old.
She was born in Lapeer, Michigan to Esther (Quakenbush) and Everett Morey on December 19, 1972. She lived most of her life in the Cadillac area.
Christine loved life to its full. She became a Christian and was recently baptized which brought her great joy and peace in her heart.
She loved camping, fishing, collecting rocks and dancing.
Christine dearly loved her family.
She is survived by Dale Scott; his mother Cheryl, two daughters Abigail Cumberledge and Viola Anderson; grandchildren: Macy, Scottie, Ezra and Isabella; brothers: Jason (Lynette) Morey, Jeff Morey (Dakota and Benjamin), Ray (Nikki) Quakenbush; and special niece Jaya Ray.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A Celebration of Life will take place with family and friends. Prayers for the family are appreciated.
