Christine Barber
Memoriams

On September 10, 2022, Christine Morey, who bravely fought cancer, passed into glory at her home in Cadillac surrounded by her beloved family. She was 49 years old.

She was born in Lapeer, Michigan to Esther (Quakenbush) and Everett Morey on December 19, 1972. She lived most of her life in the Cadillac area.

Christine loved life to its full. She became a Christian and was recently baptized which brought her great joy and peace in her heart.

She loved camping, fishing, collecting rocks and dancing.

Christine dearly loved her family.

She is survived by Dale Scott; his mother Cheryl, two daughters Abigail Cumberledge and Viola Anderson; grandchildren: Macy, Scottie, Ezra and Isabella; brothers: Jason (Lynette) Morey, Jeff Morey (Dakota and Benjamin), Ray (Nikki) Quakenbush; and special niece Jaya Ray.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life will take place with family and friends. Prayers for the family are appreciated.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"