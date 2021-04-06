Christine Denise Homminga, of Cadillac, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 66.
Christine was born on August 12, 1954 to Ralph and Shirley "Joan" (Nelson) Kunkel in Cadillac, Michigan. On September 23, 1989 she entered into marriage with Paul Homminga at the United Methodist Church in Cadillac, Michigan. The couple spent 16 years together until his time of passing in 2005. In her spare time, Christine enjoyed volunteering for Strong Tower Radio. She loved animals, especially cats and dogs. Christine cherished the time spent with her family and will be remembered as a loving sister and aunt.
Christine is survived by her loving sister, Melissa (David) Biel of Lansing; nephew, Miles Biel; niece, Erin Biel; and many other loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; and her parents, Ralph and Joan Kunkel.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wexford County Humane Society.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
