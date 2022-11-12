Cadillac-Christine "Chris" Marie Flanagan, resident of Cadillac, was joined together again with her daughter, Maureen, in Heaven on Sunday, November 6th, 2022. She was 72.
Chris was born on March 11th, 1950 in Flint, MI, the ninth child to Hugh and Mary (Kinney) Glynn. Chris was a graduate of Kearsley High School in Flint, MI. She was a proud lifetime member VFW Auxiliary and active in the Flint and Cadillac areas. Chris played on the VFLO women's pool league in Davison, MI Post #4087. She received many trophies while on the pool leagues and took 2nd place at the state level once. She often enjoyed bingo, whether playing or working. She was also active in several senior centers both in the Cadillac and Flint areas. She attended Christ the King Church in Flint as well as Sacred Heart Church in Evart. Chris took every opportunity to enjoy the company of her friends and family, she will be deeply missed.
Chris is survive by her loving family. Her daughter Iva Marshall, grandchildren Searah Marshall and Cheyenne Fox, great grandchildren Emily, Parker, Isabella, and Lillianna. Siblings Ken and Donna Glynn, John Glynn,William (Dennis) and Kathy Glynn, Kathy and Pat Ross, sister-in-law Susie Glynn, as well as several nieces and nephews, and special friends Peggy, Michelle, Cassie, and Donna.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, daughter Maureen, grandson Jace, and her siblings Peter, Bud, Billy, and Delores Glynn, Rosemary Shorey, and sister-in-law Nita Glynn.
A celebration of life will take place on Thursday November 17th, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Revival Center Church of Cadillac located at 1550 N Mitchell Street, in the old JC Penny building.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Iva Marshall.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
